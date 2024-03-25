ED takes cognisance of directions issued by Kejriwal to Delhi govt from custody

March 25, 2024 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST - New Delhi

The federal agency will conduct an investigation to ascertain if these directions from the arrested Chief Minister were in line with the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court's order

The Enforcement Directorate has taken cognisance of Delhi Minister Atishi's statement that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sent her directions from the agency's custody to initiate public welfare works related to water and sewerage, official sources said on Sunday. The federal agency will conduct an investigation to ascertain if these directions from the arrested Chief Minister were in line with the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court's order issued to the ED and Mr. Kejriwal during his custody period, the sources said. While remanding Mr. Kejriwal in ED custody till March 28, the court had allowed his wife Sunita Kejriwal and personal assistant Bibhav Kumar to meet him every day for half hour between 6 and 7 p.m., apart from his lawyers for another half hour.

Earlier on Sunday, Water Minister Atishi said at a press conference that Mr. Kejriwal sent her a document from ED custody on Saturday with "his directions" to resolve public issues related to water and sewerage.

She said the Chief Minister directed that a sufficient number of water tankers be deployed in areas facing a water shortage to strengthen supply ahead of the summer months.

Mr. Kejriwal also directed her to issue instructions to the Chief Secretary and other officers in this regard, she added.

Mr. Kejriwal, 55, was arrested by the ED on March 21 following raids at his official residence in connection with the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case.

The ED, the sources said, will investigate if due processes were followed during these meetings. If any aberrations are found, the designated special court will be duly informed, they said.

The meeting area where the arrestee meets his lawyers and family members at the ED headquarters on A P J Abdul Kalam Road in central Delhi is monitored via a CCTV video link, according to the sources.