ADVERTISEMENT

ED summonses case: court grants bail to Amanatullah

April 28, 2024 01:59 am | Updated 01:59 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

A court on Saturday granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan in connection with a complaint filed against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for disobeying summonses in a money laundering case involving charges of irregularities in appointments at the Delhi Waqf Board.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra granted the Okhla MLA bail on a personal bond of ₹15,000 and the surety of the same amount.

Earlier, the court had asked Mr. Khan to appear before it for the hearing after Special Public Prosecutor Simon Benjamin submitted on behalf of the Central probe agency that the legislator is “trying to run away from investigation”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The allegations

The case against Mr. Khan involves allegations that Waqf properties worth ₹100 crore were given on lease illegally while 32 contractual employees were appointed during his chairmanship against the rules.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A Rouse Avenue court had also denied him anticipatory bail in the case on March 1.

The ED is conducting a money-laundering probe against the AAP leader based on a case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation in November 2016. The MLA had termed the charges “baseless”.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US