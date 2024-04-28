GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

ED summonses case: court grants bail to Amanatullah

April 28, 2024 01:59 am | Updated 01:59 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

A court on Saturday granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan in connection with a complaint filed against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for disobeying summonses in a money laundering case involving charges of irregularities in appointments at the Delhi Waqf Board.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra granted the Okhla MLA bail on a personal bond of ₹15,000 and the surety of the same amount.

Earlier, the court had asked Mr. Khan to appear before it for the hearing after Special Public Prosecutor Simon Benjamin submitted on behalf of the Central probe agency that the legislator is “trying to run away from investigation”.

The allegations

The case against Mr. Khan involves allegations that Waqf properties worth ₹100 crore were given on lease illegally while 32 contractual employees were appointed during his chairmanship against the rules.

A Rouse Avenue court had also denied him anticipatory bail in the case on March 1.

The ED is conducting a money-laundering probe against the AAP leader based on a case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation in November 2016. The MLA had termed the charges “baseless”.

Related Topics

Delhi / politics / judiciary (system of justice)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.