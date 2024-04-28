ED summonses case: court grants bail to Amanatullah

April 28, 2024 01:59 am | Updated 01:59 am IST

A court on Saturday granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan in connection with a complaint filed against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for disobeying summonses in a money laundering case involving charges of irregularities in appointments at the Delhi Waqf Board.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra granted the Okhla MLA bail on a personal bond of ₹15,000 and the surety of the same amount.

Earlier, the court had asked Mr. Khan to appear before it for the hearing after Special Public Prosecutor Simon Benjamin submitted on behalf of the Central probe agency that the legislator is “trying to run away from investigation”.

The allegations

The case against Mr. Khan involves allegations that Waqf properties worth ₹100 crore were given on lease illegally while 32 contractual employees were appointed during his chairmanship against the rules.

A Rouse Avenue court had also denied him anticipatory bail in the case on March 1.

The ED is conducting a money-laundering probe against the AAP leader based on a case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation in November 2016. The MLA had termed the charges “baseless”.