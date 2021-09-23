ED summons to Gupta politically motivated: AAP

Pankaj Gupta

New Delhi

23 September 2021 00:47 IST

Party claims it is BJP’s vendetta politics

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday said that party national secretary Pankaj Gupta appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after being summoned and termed it as a “politically motivated and fabricated case” at the behest of the BJP.

AAP national spokesperson Raghav Chadha said that the party is unfazed by the “vendetta politics” of the Modi government and will fully cooperate in the process.

Image tarnishing

Earlier this month, the ED had summoned Mr. Gupta in connection with an alleged money laundering case involving Sukhpal Singh Khaira, former Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly, and a former AAP member who is being probed for his alleged links with some suspects in a drug smuggling case.

Advertising

Advertising

“Panicked by the AAP’s rising graph and Arvind Kejriwal’s growing popularity across the country, the BJP is attempting to tarnish our image by sending us notices. This notice is part of the BJP’s conspiracy to harass the AAP to break down our spirits before the Assembly elections in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Gujarat and Goa. We are undeterred and people are with us,” Mr. Chadha said.

The AAP leader claimed that in the last seven years, not a single BJP leader has received notices from the ED, but the AAP gets notices from almost every investigative agency every year.