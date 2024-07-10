ADVERTISEMENT

ED summons Jacqueline Fernandez in money laundering case again

Updated - July 10, 2024 11:00 am IST

Published - July 10, 2024 10:35 am IST - New Delhi

Ms. Fernandez has been questioned by the federal agency in the past in a case that pertains to alleged cheating of high-profile people by businessman Sukesh Chandrashekhar

PTI

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez | Photo Credit: PTI

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned actor Jacqueline Fernandez for a fresh round of questioning on July 10 in a money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, official sources said.

The 38-year-old Sri Lankan origin Bollywood actor has been questioned by the federal agency in the past in this case that pertains to alleged cheating of high-profile people, including former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh to the tune of about ₹200 crore.

ED names Jacqueline Fernandez in 200-crore extortion case

The ED had alleged that Mr. Chandrashekhar used these "proceeds of crime" or illegal money to purchase gifts for Fernandez.

It had said in a charge sheet filed in 2022 that the actor was "enjoying valuables, jewellery and costly gifts provided by Mr. Chandrashekhar despite knowing about his criminal antecedents."

Ms. Fernandez has been questioned at least five times by the ED in this case earlier.

The actor has always said she was innocent and had no knowledge of Mr. Chandrashekhar's alleged criminal activities.

