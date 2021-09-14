ED summons AAP national secretary; party hits out at BJP

New Delhi

14 September 2021 02:06 IST

Pankaj Gupta has been asked to join probe in a money laundering case next week

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Aam Aadmi Party’s national secretary Pankaj Gupta in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal claimed it was being done at the behest of the BJP due to “AAP’s growing popularity”.

“In Delhi they tried to defeat us with IT Dept, CBI, Delhi Police - but we won 62 seats. As we grow in Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, Guj - we get an ED notice! The people of India want honest politics - these tactics of BJP will never succeed, they will make us stronger (sic),” Mr. Kejriwal tweeted.

Advertising

Advertising

The ED has summoned Mr. Gupta next week for recording his statement in connection with a money laundering case involving Sukhpal Singh Khaira, former Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly.

Mr. Khaira, a former AAP member, is being probed for his alleged links with some suspects in a drugs smuggling case. During the searches against him earlier this year, the ED found some papers indicating that funds to the tune of $1 lakh had been raised in the United States purportedly for AAP. The agency is verifying all the facts related to the funds.

Investigations by Punjab Police have revealed that the accused in the case were part of a gang of international criminals engaged in the smuggling of heroin, gold and firearms. As alleged, one Gurdev Singh — who has been convicted by trial court — had provided funds and vehicles to Mr. Khaira for the purpose of election campaign.

The ED is conducting the money laundering probe as the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Arms Act are scheduled offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

AAP national spokesperson Raghav Chadha lashed out at the BJP saying the party could not “electorally assassinate” AAP, so it is trying “character assassination” now.

“AAP’s growth in Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Gujarat has petrified the BJP and they have come down to mud-slinging to save face in the elections. This whole move has been planned to persecute AAP and its national Convenor Arvind Kejriwal. The BJP should shift the ED’s office from Loknayak Bhawan, Khan Market, to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg,” Mr. Chadha said.

The AAP leader said in an “unending quest” to persecute the AAP, the Central government’s favourite agency, the Enforcement Directorate, “has dispatched a love letter to AAP”.