ED should investigate ‘bribes’ paid to BJP by accused-turned-approver in excise case: AAP

April 21, 2024 12:20 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh on Saturday asked why the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had taken no action against the BJP for taking ₹60 crore in the form of electoral bonds from Sarath Chandra Reddy, accused-turned-approver in the Delhi excise policy case and director of Aurobindo Pharma.

Mr. Singh accused the ED of turning a blind eye towards the “bribe” paid by Mr. Reddy to the BJP even as the agency had arrested Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in connection with the case “without a shred of evidence”.

Mr. Singh referred to an interview given by senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to a news channel.

He said, “Mr. Shah has clearly stated [in the interview] that becoming a government witness means confessing to a crime. But when Mr. Reddy confessed to his crime by becoming a government witness on June 2, 2023, why did the BJP accept ₹50 crore from him on November 8, 2023?”

‘Three instalments’

He claimed that Mr. Reddy had paid a total of ₹60 crore to the BJP in three instalments.

The senior AAP leader alleged that the donation received by the BJP was a quid pro quo and that there was a need for greater transparency and accountability in political financing.

“Mr. Reddy was released in exchange for the donation to the BJP. Action should be taken against the BJP leaders for extortion. They should be arrested. Instead, Mr. Kejriwal and Mr. Sisodia are in jail on false charges,” said the Rajya Sabha member.

