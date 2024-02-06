GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ED searches against Delhi CM Kejriwal's Personal Secretary, persons linked to AAP

About 10 premises in the national capital are being covered as part of the raids. It was not immediately clear if the searches were part of an ongoing money laundering investigation or in connection with a fresh case

February 06, 2024 10:16 am | Updated 10:17 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
The ED action comes on a day when Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi had said she will do an “explosive expose” on the agency. File

The ED action comes on a day when Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi had said she will do an “explosive expose” on the agency. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Enforcement Directorate on February 6 searched premises of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary Bibhav Kumar and some persons connected to the Aam Aadmi Party as part of a money laundering probe, official sources said.

About 10 premises in the national capital are being covered as part of the raids. It was not immediately clear if the searches were part of an ongoing money laundering investigation or in connection with a fresh case, they said.

The locations of Bibhav Kumar and former Delhi Jal Board member Shalabh Kumar, office of party Rajya Sabha MP and national treasurer N.D. Gupta apart from some others are being covered by the officials of the central agency.

The ED action comes on a day when Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi had said she will do an "explosive expose" on the agency.

"I will be doing an explosive expose on ED at 10am tomorrow! Watch this space #BigEDExposebyAAP," she said in a post on X on Monday.

Her Cabinet colleague, Saurabh Bharadwaj, also posted on X about it.

"Big expose on BJP's Extortion Department (ED)," Mr. Bharadwaj said.

