ED conducts searches on premises linked to Harsh Mander

New Delhi

16 September 2021 14:06 IST

The searches were in connection with a money laundering probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted searches on the premises linked to former Indian Administrative Service officer and social activist Harsh Mander in connection with a money laundering probe.

The searches were carried out at Adchini, Mehrauli and Vasant Kunj in south Delhi, hours after Mr. Mander left for Germany along with his wife for a six-month fellowship programme at the Robert Bosch Academy.

“The ED investigation is related to a First Information Report [FIR] registered by the Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing in February,” said a senior agency official.

The police instituted the case against two children’s homes and their parent body, Centre for Equity Studies, of which Mr. Mander is a director. It was based on a report submitted by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) last year, highlighting alleged financial irregularities. Mr. Mander’s name is not there in the FIR.

In February, the Mehrauli police registered an FIR under various provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act and the Indian Penal Code on a complaint from the NCPCR Registrar alleging violations.

NCPCR teams, in October 2020, conducted an inspection of children homes Umeed Aman Ghar and Khushi Rainbow Home in south Delhi.