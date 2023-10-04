ADVERTISEMENT

ED raids on Sanjay Singh show BJP resorting to desperate measures: CM Kejriwal

October 04, 2023 01:40 pm | Updated 01:40 pm IST - New Delhi

Many such raids will take place but there is nothing to be scared of, the AAP national convener said.

PTI

File picture of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal | Photo Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the ED raids on AAP leader Sanjay Singh's residence showed that the BJP was resorting to desperate measures as it stares at a defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Enforcement Directorate 'targeting' Sanjay Singh for raising Adani matter in Parliament: AAP

Many such raids will take place but there is nothing to be scared of, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday morning raided AAP MP Sanjay Singh's home in connection with a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy, officials said.

Premises of some others connected to the case are also being covered, they said.

"They have been probing the alleged liquor scam for the last year but nothing has been found yet. Nothing will be found at Sanjay Singh's residence. When someone is staring at defeat, they resort to desperate measures. That is what is happening right now," Mr. Kejriwal told reporters during his visit to the Okhla landfill site.

The Chief minister said such raids will only increase as the election nears.

"ED, CBI, I-T and police – all the agencies will become active as the elections come closer. Yesterday, it was journalists and today, it is Sanjay Singh. Many such raids will happen. But there is no need to be scared," he added.

On the Supreme Court hearing his former deputy Manish Sisodia's bail plea, Mr. Kejriwal said, "The blessings of children are with him. We hope we will get justice from the Supreme Court today."

