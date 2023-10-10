ADVERTISEMENT

ED raids AAP's Delhi MLA Amanatullah Khan in money-laundering probe, say official sources

October 10, 2023 09:02 am | Updated 09:02 am IST - New Delhi

The 49-year-old legislator represents the Okhla constituency in the Delhi Assembly

PTI

The federal agency has taken cognisance of a Delhi Anti-Corruption Bureau FIR and a Central Bureau of Investigation FIR against the legislator, related to alleged corruption linked to illegal appointments in the Delhi Waqf Board. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday raided the premises of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in Delhi as part of a money-laundering investigation against him and some others, official sources said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) searches are being undertaken under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Mr. Khan is the Delhi Waqf Board chairman.

