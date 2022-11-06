ED questions Sisodia’s PA in Delhi excise policy case

Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister says Devendra Sharma was ‘arrested’ and the BJP was behind it

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
November 06, 2022 00:46 IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday questioned Devendra Sharma, the personal assistant of Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, in connection with its money laundering probe into alleged irregularities in the implementation of Delhi’s Excise Policy 2021-22.

The Central probe agency also examined three others and conducted searches at five locations in and around the Capital in connection with the case.

“No arrests have been made. The prima facie suspicion about destruction of evidence is also being investigated,” an official said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi that the probe agency had foisted a “false” case against him and raided his PA’s house. Mr. Sharma was “arrested” and the BJP was behind it, he added. “They got my house raided by lodging a false FIR, searched my bank lockers, conducted an investigation in my village, but found nothing against me. Today, they got the ED to raid my PA’s house. But on not finding anything there, they have arrested him and taken him away. BJP people! So much fear of losing the election,” he tweeted.

The agency has conducted multiple raids in the case. In September, it arrested Sameer Mahandru, the managing director of Indospirit Group.

Last month, the Central Bureau of Investigation questioned Mr. Sisodia, one of the 15 accused named by the agency in its FIR filed on August 17, alleging irregularities in the now-scrapped policy.

