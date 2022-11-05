ED questions Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia's PA in excise policy case

Mr. Sisodia claimed in a tweet the ED foisted a "false" case against him after which it raided his PA's house and "arrested" him

PTI NEW DELHI
November 05, 2022 16:08 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi | File Photo | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

ADVERTISEMENT

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday questioned Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's personal assistant in connection with its money laundering probe into alleged irregularities in the now scrapped excise policy, officials said.

The agency is questioning Devendra Sharma and recording his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

Mr. Sisodia claimed in a tweet the ED foisted a "false" case against him after which it raided his PA's house and "arrested" him.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The ED has conducted multiple raids in this case so far. In September, it arrested Sameer Mahandru, managing director of a liquor manufacturing company named Indospirit.

The money laundering case stems from a CBI FIR that had named Mr. Sisodia as an accused among others. The CBI had raided the premises of the deputy chief minister and some Delhi government bureaucrats after filing the case.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The excise scheme came under the scanner after the Delhi LG recommended a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of Delhi's Excise Policy 2021-22. The LG had also suspended 11 excise officials.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
New Delhi
state politics

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app