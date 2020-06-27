ED questions Ahmed Patel at home for in Sandesara brothers PMLA case

An Enforcement Directorate (ED) team on June 27 questioned senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, at his residence in Delhi, in connection with the Sandesara brothers money laundering case, officials said.

They said the three-member team will record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED had summoned Mr. Patel twice for questioning in the case, but the Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat had cited the COVID-19 guidelines that advised senior citizens to stay indoors.

The agency agreed to his request and subsequently informed him that they would send an investigating officer to his house for questioning.

The case pertains to a probe against Sandesara brothers Chetan and Nitin, and a few others for alleged multi-crore bank fraud and money laundering by Gujarat-based firm Sterling Biotech.