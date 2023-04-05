ADVERTISEMENT

ED opposes Manish Sisodia’s bail plea, says new evidence found in Excise scam case

April 05, 2023 04:51 pm | Updated 05:21 pm IST - New Delhi

The counsel appearing for Mr. Sisodia, meanwhile, claimed the Enforcement Directorate does not have evidence to prove the charge that he had indulged in money laundering

PTI

File photo of AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia being brought to Rouse Avenue Court in connection with alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi Excise policy, in New Delhi on Monday, April 3, 2023. ED on Wednesday opposed Mr. Sisodia’s bail plea. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Enforcement Directorate on April 5 told a Delhi court the investigation in the money laundering probe against AAP leader Manish Sisodia in the alleged Excise scam is at a “crucial” stage and it has found fresh evidence of his complicity.

ALSO READ
SC refuses to entertain plea of 14 Opposition parties alleging misuse of Central probe agencies

The agency made the submissions while seeking time to argue on the bail application of the former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister.

Special Judge M.K. Nagpal adjourned for April 12 the arguments on the application.

The judge also extended till April 17 the judicial custody of Mr. Sisodia after he was produced before the court and the agency sought an extension of custody.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

During the arguments, the Enforcement Directorate counsel said the agency was “in process of gathering fresh evidence that has come to light.”

“We need time...requesting court to grant time to advance arguments,” the counsel said after a brief argument.

The counsel appearing for Mr. Sisodia, meanwhile, claimed before the court the ED does not have evidence to prove the charge that he had indulged in money laundering. 

ALSO READ
Delhi excise scam: Cooperated with CBI in probe, no incriminating evidence found, Sisodia tells court

“There's no basis (for the charge). They've probed and examined everything, raided my residence etc. but found nothing. The (Excise) policy was approved by various authorities concerned, including the L-G. Now you're blaming Sisodia solely. Also, this (the probe) is not under the preview of the ED,” the counsel said.

He asserted the Central anti-money laundering agency cannot make the vague allegation that he will tamper with evidence if enlarged on bail.

“You never claimed any effort by me to influence, contact, threaten witnesses when I was out and holding (excise) portfolio. Now I'm not even holding any portfolio,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US