ED officials didn't conduct searches, sat in living room of Kejriwal's PA's house: Atishi

February 07, 2024 11:26 am | Updated 11:26 am IST - New Delhi

The 'panchnama' document showed that the ED team took with it just two Gmail account downloads and three family phones

PTI

Delhi Minister Atishi addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, on February 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The ED officials who raided the premises of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal assistant Bibhav Kumar sat in the living room of his house and did not even pretend to carry out any searches, Delhi minister Atishi said on February 7.

The officials did not search any rooms or look for any documents. They did not even care to explain in connection with which case they had gone there, she said at a press conference.

There was no immediate response from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to Ms. Atishi's claims.

Sources had said on Tuesday that the raids were carried out in connection with "irregularities" in a Delhi Jal Board (DJB) tendering process.

The 'panchnama' document showed that the ED team took with it just two Gmail account downloads and three family phones from Mr. Kumar's house, Ms. Atishi claimed.

The ED raids are nothing but an attack on Kejriwal to crush him because he is the only one who openly challenges the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she charged.

About 10-12 premises in the national capital were covered by the ED as part of the raids carried out under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Besides Bibhav Kumar, the office of AAP treasurer N D Gupta, residences of former DJB member Shalabh Kumar, a chartered accountant (CA), Pankaj Mangal, and some others linked to the AAP were covered by the officials of the agency.

