ED moves HC to examine Jain’s health condition at independent hospital

‘The ED has a serious doubt if the LNJP Hospital or GB Pant Hospital would be able to independently assess Mr. Jain’s medical condition’

The ED has challenged a trial court’s order rejecting its plea to get Mr. Jain medically evaluated at an independent hospital. | Photo Credit: File Photo

‘The ED has a serious doubt if the LNJP Hospital or GB Pant Hospital would be able to independently assess Mr. Jain’s medical condition’

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) moved the Delhi High Court on Tuesday seeking to get Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain, arrested in a money laundering case, medically examined at AIIMS, RML, or Safdarjung, instead of the State government-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital where he is currently admitted.

The ED submitted that there is a need for an independent evaluation of Mr. Jain’s health at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital or Safdarjung Hospital instead of LNJP, citing that before his arrest, Mr. Jain was holding the portfolio of Delhi’s Health Minister.

The ED has challenged a trial court’s July 6 order rejecting its plea to get Mr. Jain medically evaluated at an independent hospital.

‘Suspicious circumstances’

The agency said on June 27, its investigating officer (IO) had gone to LNJP Hospital where Mr. Jain was found sleeping on the patient bed without any cannula on his hand. Even the multipara patient monitor was switched off and he was not being monitored by any medical instrument and his wife was present in the room, the agency said.

“When the IO reached the room, the respondent [Mr. Jain] immediately wore the oxygen mask, the BP apparatus belt, and the monitor was switched on,” the agency said.

It was under these “suspicious circumstances” and the prima facie fact that the Mr. Jain’s condition did not require hospitalisation, that the agency approached the trial court, seeking a direction that “he may be admitted to any independent hospital like the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital or AIIMS Hospital at New Delhi for an independent evaluation of his health,” the ED said.

“… the Directorate of Enforcement has a serious doubt as to whether the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital or even the GB Pant Hospital would be able to independently assess the medical condition of the respondent [Mr. Jain] herein for the reason that these hospitals continue to prominently display the picture of the respondent on its home page,” the agency said.

Money laundering case

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was arrested by ED on May 30 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The ED has initiated a money laundering probe against Mr. Jain based on an August 2017 criminal case registered by CBI against him and others under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The ED had in April this year attached immovable properties worth ₹4.81 crore owned by companies — Akinchan Developers Pvt. Ltd. and Indo Metal Impex Pvt Ltd. among others — under the PMLA in connection with the case.