ED mouthpiece of BJP, will take legal action against it: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday called the Enforcement Directorate (ED) the “mouthpiece” of the ruling BJP at the Centre and said it will take legal action against the Central probe agency for “defaming” the party.

“It’s clear that the [Narendra] Modi government is a big believer in Hitler’s ideology, which says if you repeat a lie a thousand times, people will start believing in it,” the party said in a statement.

The party said that over the past decade, Central agencies like the CBI and ED have filed over 230 cases against AAP leaders but failed to prove a single case in the court.

“This shows their only purpose is to defame CM Arvind Kejriwal and AAP by creating a media sensation every day,” the party alleged.

“During the 16-hour raid at the residence of the CM’s personal secretary, ED officials did not conduct any thorough search, nor did they provide any explanation regarding the purpose of the raid. They just sat in his living room,” senior AAP leader Atishi alleged.

‘Corrupt government’

Reacting to the allegations, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said Ms. Atishi was wasting time in defending the corruption by her party.

He said AAP leaders have claimed that nothing has been found in ED investigations, but their leaders are not getting bail.

“People are now fed up with the corrupt Arvind Kejriwal government and want to see the CM behind bars,” he added.

