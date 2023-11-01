ED might arrest Kejriwal, says Atishi; ‘INDIA bloc leaders to be next in line’ 

November 01, 2023 01:48 am | Updated 01:48 am IST - New Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Minister Atishi on Tuesday expressed apprehension that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal may be arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the excise policy case as the BJP-ruled Centre wants to finish off AAP.

She alleged that the BJP-led Centre’s tactics would not be limited to AAP leaders alone as those part of the Opposition’s INDIA bloc will be targeted too by the Central agencies.

“After Arvind Kejriwal, Hemant Soren will go to jail because the BJP lost to him in Jharkhand. Then Tejashwi Yadav, Pinarayi Vijayan, and M.K. Stalin will go to jail because the BJP lost to them in Bihar, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ED has summoned Mr. Kejriwal for questioning on November 2 in connection with the excise policy case, in which former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh are already in judicial custody.

The ED’s case is based on an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), alleging irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped 2021-22 Delhi excise policy.

The case involves allegations of windfall gains to select wholesale liquor dealers, who had allegedly agreed to give kickbacks and bribes.

Ms. Atishi said no case could be made out against the AAP chief as the Central probe agencies lack evidence against him.

“He will only be arrested because Prime Minister Narendra Modi is afraid of him,” Ms. Atishi said.

“The BJP and PM Modi know they can’t defeat Arvind Kejriwal, so they are putting every AAP leader in jail to eliminate the party,” she claimed.

“The PM should know that sending AAP leader to jail won’t deter them from protecting the country’s Constitution,” she said.

‘Kejriwal involved’

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said the excise policy “scam” could not have taken place without Mr. Kejriwal’s knowledge.

“All leaders of AAP, including Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Sanjay Singh, kept saying that the excise policy case was false, but Mr. Sisodia has been in jail since February and his bail plea keeps getting rejected. Mr. Kejriwal has not given a single word of clarification on the scam till now,” he added.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said by claiming that Mr. Kejriwal will be arrested, AAP is trying to gain public sympathy. “But they should understand that Delhi residents can see the true colours of Mr. Kejriwal,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT