ED issues fresh summons to Delhi CM Kejriwal in money laundering case

February 27, 2024 03:15 pm | Updated 03:37 pm IST - New Delhi

The national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party, has been asked to depose on March 4 at the agency’s headquarters in New Delhi, as per official sources

PTI

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal leaves after visiting Rajghat to mark one year of party leader Manish Sisodia’s arrest, in New Delhi, on February 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Enforcement Directorate has issued summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the eighth time for his questioning in an excise policy-linked money laundering case, official sources said on February 27.

They said Mr. Kejriwal, the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party, has been asked to depose on March 4 at the agency's headquarters in New Delhi.

On Monday, Mr. Kejriwal, 55, skipped the seventh summons issued to him in the case, saying he would appear before the agency if a court ordered him to do so.

Also read | ‘Rattled’ BJP will use CBI to arrest Delhi CM, says AAP

A city court, approached by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over Mr. Kejriwal skipping its summonses, has directed the Chief Minister to appear before it on March 16.

The ED, while issuing the eighth summons, rejected the contention that a fresh notice for Mr. Kejriwal's attendance was wrong as the matter was sub-judice.

