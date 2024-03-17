ADVERTISEMENT

ED issues fresh summons to Delhi CM Kejriwal in excise policy case

March 17, 2024 09:59 am | Updated 09:59 am IST - New Delhi

Earlier, a Delhi court granted bail to Kejriwal on two complaints against him for skipping six of the previous eight summons in this case

PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at Rouse Avenue Court to appear before ACMM Divya Malhotra following summons issued to him by the court on the basis of two ED complaints in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case, in New Delhi on March 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Enforcement Directorate has issued fresh summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on March 21 in the excise policy linked money laundering case, official sources said on March 17.

The 55-year-old national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been asked to depose at the Central agency's office in central Delhi.

The ninth summons have been issued so that Mr. Kejriwal's statement can be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said.

The CM has repeatedly refused to appear in response to these summons, calling them illegal.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A Delhi court on Saturday had granted bail to Mr. Kejriwal on two complaints filed by the agency against him for skipping six of the previous eight summons in this case.

The agency arrested BRS leader K. Kavitha in this case two days back.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US