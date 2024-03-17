GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ED issues fresh summons to Delhi CM Kejriwal in excise policy case

Earlier, a Delhi court granted bail to Kejriwal on two complaints against him for skipping six of the previous eight summons in this case

March 17, 2024 09:59 am | Updated 09:59 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at Rouse Avenue Court to appear before ACMM Divya Malhotra following summons issued to him by the court on the basis of two ED complaints in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case, in New Delhi on March 16, 2024.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at Rouse Avenue Court to appear before ACMM Divya Malhotra following summons issued to him by the court on the basis of two ED complaints in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case, in New Delhi on March 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Enforcement Directorate has issued fresh summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on March 21 in the excise policy linked money laundering case, official sources said on March 17.

The 55-year-old national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been asked to depose at the Central agency's office in central Delhi.

The ninth summons have been issued so that Mr. Kejriwal's statement can be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said.

The CM has repeatedly refused to appear in response to these summons, calling them illegal.

A Delhi court on Saturday had granted bail to Mr. Kejriwal on two complaints filed by the agency against him for skipping six of the previous eight summons in this case.

The agency arrested BRS leader K. Kavitha in this case two days back.

