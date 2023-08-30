ADVERTISEMENT

ED is an ‘extortion department’, shut it down: Sanjay Singh

August 30, 2023 01:27 am | Updated 01:27 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The alleged liquor scam is a concocted story, the senior AAP leader said. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh on Tuesday lashed out at the Enforcement Directorate (ED), terming it an ‘extortion department’, a day after reports emerged of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) booking seven people, including an ED Assistant Director, for allegedly receiving bribes amounting to ₹5 crore from an accused in the Delhi excise policy case.

“The alleged liquor scam is a completely concocted story. It has been investigated over the past year. The reality is Prime Minister Narendra Modi established the ED to break MLAs in non-BJP States,” Mr. Singh said at a press conference.

He appealed to the Supreme Court to take cognisance of the alleged corruption case against the ED official. He also urged it to shut down the agency.

The CBI and the ED have alleged that the now-scrapped excise policy was modified to extend a high profit margin of 12% to wholesalers and 185% profit margin to retailers.

