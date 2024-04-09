ADVERTISEMENT

ED grills MLA Durgesh Pathak, Chief Minister’s personal assistant

April 09, 2024 01:26 am | Updated 01:26 am IST

Ritaja Roy _12104

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday recorded the statements of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s personal assistant Bibhav Kumar and AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak in the excise policy case. Mr. Kumar appeared before the probe team around 11 a.m., while Mr. Pathak was summoned around 2 p.m. The 35-year-old AAP MLA from Rajinder Nagar constituency is understood to have been called by the agency for questioning in connection with the party’s 2021-22 campaign for the Goa Assembly poll. The ED has alleged that ₹45 crore in kickbacks out of the ₹100 crore bribe allegedly provided by the ‘South Group’, were used by AAP for campaigning.

Reacting to the developments, senior AAP leader Atishi said, “The BJP wants to remove AAP leaders from the ongoing poll campaign at any cost.”

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said their names have cropped up during investigation of the case and that was why they were being summoned.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

state politics

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US