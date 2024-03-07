ED files fresh plaint against Kejriwal in court

March 07, 2024 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - New Delhi

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday moved a fresh application in a Rouse Avenue court against Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal for repeatedly skipping its summonses for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the now-withdrawn Delhi excise policy.

This is the second plea filed by the ED against Mr. Kejriwal in the court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra. The court will hear the matter on Thursday.

According to official sources, the latest ED complaint pertains to summonses No. 4 to 8, sent by the agency under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) between January 14 and March 4.

The hearing on the earlier complaint for skipping summonses No. 1 to 3 is scheduled for March 16.

In a post on X, the AAP chief accused the ED and the Narendra Modi-led Central government of “harassing” Opposition party leaders and pressuring them to join the BJP. “Those who refuse to go to the BJP are sent to jail,” he said in a post in Hindi.

The Chief Minister added that the jailed AAP leaders — Satyendar Jain, Manish Sisodia, and Sanjay Singh — would have been out by now had they joined the BJP. “If I join the BJP today, I will stop getting the ED’s summons,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

The fresh complaint against Mr. Kejriwal came two days after he skipped the eighth summons by the Central probe agency. On the same day, the AAP chief said that he is ready to appear before the agency through videoconferencing on any day after March 12.

Mr. Kejriwal had appeared before the court, which had summoned him based on the ED’s complaint on February 3, through videoconferencing on February 17. He had expressed his inability to be personally present for the hearing due to the ongoing Budget Session.

While summoning him last month, the court had noted that Mr. Kejriwal was “legally bound” to comply with the ED’s summons, but had “purportedly failed to do so”.

The allegations

The case against Mr. Kejriwal is based on an FIR by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The ED has arrested several persons, including Mr. Singh and Mr. Sisodia, in the case, alleging that they played a key role in the formulation and implementation of the excise policy, which benefited certain liquor manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers for monetary considerations.

