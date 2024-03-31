ED files chargesheet in DJB case, says AAP got kickbacks

March 31, 2024 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed its first chargesheet in a money laundering case linked to the “irregularities” in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) case. It has alleged that part of the bribe paid to award a contract was passed on to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as “election funds”.

The agency had earlier summoned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning but he did not depose before it. The chargesheet was filed on March 28 in a court dealing with crimes under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The next hearing is scheduled for April 1.

The ED has named former DJB Chief Engineer Jagdish Kumar Arora, contractor Anil Kumar Agarwal, former National Buildings Construction Corporation general manager D.K. Mittal, and NKG Infrastructure Limited as the prime accused.

The ED probe is based on an FIR registered by the CBI, alleging that Mr. Arora awarded a DJB contract worth over ₹38 crore to NKG Infrastructure Limited even though it did not meet the eligibility criteria.

The ED said NKG Infrastructure had submitted fake documents to get the contract, which involved the supply, installation, and testing of electromagnetic flow meters.

It is alleged the company subcontracted the work to Integral Screws, a firm of Mr. Aggarwal.

On the receipt of the funds, he transferred ₹3 crore to Mr. Arora through cash and bank accounts.