ED files chargesheet in Delhi Waqf Board money laundering case

January 10, 2024 10:54 am | Updated 10:54 am IST - New Delhi

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday filed a chargesheet in the money laundering case related to irregularities in the recruitment of employees in the Delhi Waqf Board during the chairmanship of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, between 2018-2022.

Five entities have been named in the chargesheet, including three alleged associates of Mr. Khan — Zeeshan Haider, Daud Nasir and Jawed Imam Siddiqui — who were arrested by the ED in November 2023.

Sources said that Mr. Khan, MLA from the Okhla seat, has not been named as an accused in the chargesheet.

The ED, in its complaint, has alleged that Mr. Khan acquired “huge proceeds of crime” in cash from illegal recruitment of staff in the Delhi Waqf Board. He was also accused of investing the money for purchasing immovable assets in the name of his associates, as per the complaint.

The central agency has raided several places in connection with the case, and has claimed to have seized “incriminating” materials which “indicate” the role of the AAP MLA in the offence of money laundering.