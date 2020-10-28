ED files chargesheet against ex-Indian Nursing Council Member, 12 others

It requests the court for confiscation of the attached assets worth ₹12.60 crore.

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a chargesheet against Mahesh Chand Sharma, a former Member of the Indian Nursing Council, and 12 others in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

Among those arraigned are Mr. Sharma’s wife Meena Devi, sons Mohit and Ankit, family owned companies and trusts.

The entities have been identified as Swastik Seva Sansthan, Safe Infracon Private Limited, Saket Health Education Centre Private Limited and RAG Memorial Trust.

The agency initiated the money-laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR and chargesheet filed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Jaipur.

Mr. Sharma earlier worked with the Health and Medical department of the Rajasthan government as nursing tutor in the College of Nursing of SMS Medical College. He was also a Member of the India Nursing Council.

He along with his associate was trapped by ACB officers while allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹5 lakh from a nursing institute for adding its name on the Council’s website.

The police probe revealed that the accused amassed ₹10.60 crore disproportionate to his income from known sources.

The ED found that the ill-gotten money was invested in agricultural land, a residential flat and plots, held in the name of the accused, his family members, company and trust.

It is alleged that Lal Chand Morani, Rajendra Prasad Saini, Kishan Lal Saini and Saket Health Education Centre helped Mr. Sharma in the money laundering.

The agency had arrested Mr. Sharma and his son, Mohit, in September. They are in judicial custody.