ED fabricating statements and misleading court, says Kejriwal 

April 15, 2023 01:53 am | Updated 01:53 am IST - NEW DELHI

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday accused the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of “fabricating statements and misleading the court” in the excise policy case against former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, particularly with regard to the alleged destruction of 14 mobile phones.

In March, the ED had claimed before a Delhi court that Mr. Sisodia was involved in “large-scale destruction of digital evidence to impede investigation” in the case and had changed and destroyed 14 phones.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said of the 14 mobile phones in question that the ED claims were destroyed by Mr. Sisodia, five are still in the custody of the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) while the rest are with Mr. Sisodia’s house staff and are functioning.

On February 26, the CBI had arrested Mr. Sisodia in connection with the alleged irregularities in framing and implementation of the now-scrapped 2021-22 excise policy of Delhi.

Based on the CBI case, the ED is conducting a money laundering probe and has arrested nine persons, including Mr. Sisodia.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event organised to celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti at the Delhi Assembly, Mr. Kejriwal said, “The ED is fabricating statements by torturing and pressuring people. This is not a good practice. The whole matter is fabricated. There is nothing in it.”

Demand for apology

Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh demanded a public apology from the ED as well as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and spokespersons who he said “defamed” Mr. Sisodia by levelling false allegations against him of destroying 14 phones.

He accused the ED and the BJP of manipulating facts to mislead the court and the public to prevent the granting of bail to Mr. Sisodia.

“The ED’s investigation is nothing but a web of deceit and falsehood, and the dismissal of Mr. Sisodia’s bail plea was based on false information,” Mr. Singh said.

He added that many of the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers that the investigative agency had earlier claimed were destroyed by Mr. Sisodia, were mentioned in ED’s own seizure report.

An IMEI number is a unique identification code assigned to every mobile device.

IMEI numbers

“During its investigation, the ED collected the IMEI numbers of phones of people in Mr. Sisodia’s house, including his family members, clerk, driver, peon, cook and servants to make it appear that all these phones were being used by Mr. Sisodia,” Mr. Singh said.

ED officials have falsely accused Mr. Sisodia of destroying phones to hide evidence in the case, he added.

On Wednesday (April 12), the ED had told a Delhi court that Mr. Sisodia had planted fabricated emails to show that there was a public approval for the policy.

The agency made the submissions before Special Judge M.K. Nagpal while opposing Mr. Sisodia’s bail application.