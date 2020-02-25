ED directed to return money seized in 1995

The Delhi High Court has directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to return with interest the sum of ₹7.95 lakh “illegally” seized from a travel agency owner nearly 25 years ago for alleged violation of foreign exchange law.
The court said the man has been deprived of his funds for a considerable period of time and held that confiscation of the amount was “wholly illegal and unsustainable”. It directed the ED to return the amount along with an interest of 6% per annum from the date of seizure, that is October 4, 1995, till the date of payment. The amount to be paid, based on 6% interest, comes to around ₹20 lakh.
Manak Kala who runs a travel agency, had challenged a 2014 order of the Adjudicating Authority of ED which had imposed a penalty of ₹75 lakh on him and directed confiscation of ₹7.95 lakh, seized from his office.
