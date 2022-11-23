ED denies role in leaking Jain’s ‘massage’ video

November 23, 2022 01:26 am | Updated 01:26 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday denied any role in leaking the footage of jailed AAP Minister Satyendar Jain to the media. The ED made the submission before special Judge Vikas Dhull while opposing Mr. Jain’s plea seeking contempt proceedings against the agency for allegedly leaking the videos. The ED’s counsel also asked for adjournment of the matter in absence of the Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju.

The court decided to hear the Delhi Minister’s plea on November 28.

“Give me a fair trial. Even Ajmal Kasab was given that. I am surely not worse than him. Every minute I am suffering because of their [ED’s] actions,” defence counsel Rahul Mehra told the court. Mr. Jain also sought directions to the DG (Prisons) and Superintendent, Tihar Jail, for providing food to him as per his religious beliefs and conducting his medical examination. The court asked DG (Prisons) and jail authorities to respond to Mr. Jain’s plea.

