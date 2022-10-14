ED conducts searches at 25 locations in Delhi Excise Policy case

Since September 6, the Enforcement Directorate has so far searched about 130 locations in different States and Union Territory, including Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu in the Delhi Excise Policy case. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted the fourth round of searches at 25 locations in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case.

The premises of some liquor traders were also covered during the operation. Since September 6, the agency has so far searched about 130 locations in different States and Union Territory, including Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

The ED’s money laundering probe is based on a First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation on August 17 against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia and 14 others, alleging irregularities in the now-withdrawn Delhi Excise Policy.

The ED had earlier arrested liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru, the managing director of Indospirit Group, is a an accused in the case. He had transferred about ₹1 crore to the account of Radha Industries, which is managed by co-accused Dinesh Arora; another accused named Arun Ramchandra Pillai had received money from him for further transfer to a public servant via Vijay Nair, the former chief executive officer of Mumbai-based Only Much Louder who has been arrested by the CBI.

Another accused, Arjun Pandey, had collected about ₹.2-4 crore from Mr. Mahendru on behalf of Mr. Nair.

In its case, the CBI has also arrested a liquor businessman, Abhishek Boinpally, who is an associate of Mr. Pillai.