ED complaint against Kejriwal in excise case; police serve notice over poaching allegations

February 04, 2024 12:44 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - New Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal faced twin challenges on Saturday with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) lodging a complaint in a court here over skipping summons and Delhi Police’s Crime Branch serving him a notice regarding his MLA poaching allegations against the BJP.

The ED’s complaint comes two days after Mr. Kejriwal skipped the fifth summons issued by the probe agency for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the Delhi liquor “scam”.

The complaint was filed before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra, who put up the matter for further hearing on February 7.

“Fresh complaint case for non-attendance in compliance of Section 50, PMLA, 2002, received by way of assignment,” the judge noted and adjourned the matter.

Meanwhile, after a five-hour-long drama, Delhi Police Crime Branch officers served a notice on the Delhi Chief Minister.

On January 27, Mr. Kejriwal and AAP Minister Atishi claimed that the BJP was trying to poach party MLAs by offering ₹25 crore each and a ticket in next year’s Assembly election to topple the government. The BJP had dared the CM to furnish evidence to back his claims.

“We have served the notice on him [Kejriwal] today. He can submit a written response within three days,” a senior officer said, adding that Mr. Kejriwal has been asked to reveal the names of AAP legislators he claimed were approached by the BJP.

A Crime Branch team had visited the CM’s residence in Civil Lines on Friday to serve the notice. However, the notice could not be served as Mr. Kejriwal was not at home.

On Saturday, a team led by an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP)-level officer arrived at the CM’s residence and insisted that they serve the notice on Mr. Kejriwal in person as it is in his name even as officials at the CM’s residence stood their ground, saying they were ready to take the notice and acknowledge it. The CM House officials eventually received the notice.

AAP leader Jasmine Shah posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) of his interaction with a purported Crime Branch officer, where he said, “I asked a simple question to the officer standing in front of the entrance of the residence of CM Arvind Kejriwal. Under which law is he insisting to hand over a notice personally to CM? He had no answers. It is clear they are only here to do nautanki [drama].”

Commenting on the ED’s case against Mr. Kejriwal, Union Minister Parshottam Rupala said in Ludhiana on Saturday that the arrest of the Delhi Chief Minister was neither a priority nor the target.

