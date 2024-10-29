ADVERTISEMENT

ED chargesheets AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in Delhi Waqf case

Updated - October 29, 2024 05:57 pm IST - New Delhi

Mr. Khan was arrested by the ED on September 2 from his Okhla residence and is currently in judicial custody

PTI

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan | Photo Credit: ANI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday (October 29, 2024) filed a chargesheet against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan over money laundering charges in a case of alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board.

The 110-page supplementary chargesheet also named one Mariam Siddiqui, who was not arrested by the ED as an accused in the case. The court is likely to take it up for consideration on November 4.

Ill-gotten money generated during Amanatullah Khan’s tenure as Waqf Board chief used to buy south Delhi property: Enforcement Directorate

Mr. Khan was arrested by the ED on September 2 from his Okhla residence and is currently in judicial custody.

Special judge Vishal Gogne on Tuesday (October 29, 2024) posted his bail application for hearing on November 7.

