ED case against Satyendar Jain a political conspiracy: Atishi

March 20, 2024 01:08 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
The entire case is a political conspiracy to hinder AAP’s progress, senior AAP leader Atishi said.

The entire case is a political conspiracy to hinder AAP’s progress, senior AAP leader Atishi said. | Photo Credit: PTI

Senior AAP leader Atishi on Tuesday said the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) case against former Health Minister Satyendar Jain was part of a “political conspiracy” as it was solely based on the statements of hawala operators and that no proceeds of crime had been recovered so far.

Mr. Jain returned to Tihar Jail on Monday after the Supreme Court dismissed his regular bail plea in a money laundering case and ordered him to surrender immediately.

“The entire case is a political conspiracy to hinder AAP’s progress. They are particularly targeting [Chief Minister] Arvind Kejriwal’s initiatives like free electricity and Mohalla Clinics. The BJP is arresting AAP leaders to impede their work,” Mr. Atishi said.

She added that the former Health Minister had been arrested for a decision by a company in which he was not the director, authorised signatory or shareholder.

Mr. Jain was arrested by the ED in May 2022 on charges of money laundering.

