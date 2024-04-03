GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ED attaches assets worth ₹8.80 crore in Delhi Jal Board case

The central agency alleged that Arora received ₹3.19 crore in bribe, out of which he transferred ₹2 crore to the other DJB officials and the AAP as election fund

April 03, 2024 06:25 am | Updated 06:25 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached assets worth ₹8.80 crore of former Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Chief Engineer Jagdish Kumar Arora and others in connection with a money laundering case alleging corruption in the grant of work contract to a private company.

The Delhi-based properties belong to Mr. Arora, his wife Alka Arora; Anil Kumar Aggarwal, the proprietor of Integral Screw Industries (sub-contractor); and NKG Infrastructure Limited, which had been given a contract worth about ₹38 crore.

The ED probe is based on a first information report registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) alleging that Mr. Arora awarded a flowmetre contract of the DJB to the NKG Infrastructure at a highly inflated cost, even though the company did not meet the technical eligibility criteria.

The agency has alleged that the NKG Infrastructure obtained the bid by submitting forged documents. Mr. Arora, who was allegedly aware of the fact that the company did not not meet the eligibility criteria, allowed the sanctioning of the tender. The company sub-contracted the work to Integral Screws, a proprietorship firm of Mr. Aggarwal.

Of the ₹24-crore payment received by the DJB, only about ₹14 crore was spent towards the contract work and the remaining was allegedly siphoned off or spent for bribe. It is alleged that Mr. Arora received ₹3.19 crore in bribe, out of which he transferred ₹2 crore to the other DJB officials and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as election fund.

The ED had earlier conducted searches on July 24, 2023, and November 17, 2023, following which Mr. Arora and Mr. Aggarwal were arrested on January 31, 2024. Both the accused are currently in judicial custody. A prosecution complaint against the accused persons was filed by the agency on March 28.

The agency had recently summoned the Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, who is also in judicial custody after being arrested in the excise policy case, in the DJB case as well for recording his statement.

Related Topics

corruption & bribery / Delhi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.