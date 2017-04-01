ED attaches assets worth ₹600 crore

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday provisionally attached assets worth ₹600 crore in connection with the money laundering case against Noida-based Ablaze Info Solution director Anubhav Mittal, who is alleged to have cheated over six lakh people of ₹3,700 crore through fraudulent online schemes.

‘False inducements’

“Mr. Mittal allegedly collected funds from the customers of his company through false inducements and later siphoned off the money using fake bills and invoices, in conspiracy with various persons who are also under investigation,” said an ED official.

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force, which arrested him along with several other accused persons last month, has lodged multiple FIRs.

The Income-Tax Department is also probing the allegations.

“The police have not yet filed a charge sheet in the case. However, the ED has attached the deposits of ₹543.81 crore lying in 14 bank accounts, the funds available with a Hyderabad-based mobile payment gateway used by the accused, and a villa in Greater Noida. The assets were held in the name of Mr. Mittal, his company and other companies incorporated by him this year,” said the official.

The alleged scam came to light when the UP police received complaints from the customers of online services provided by the accused’s company alleging that they were not receiving the periodical payments as promised. Subsequently, the police raided the residential and official premises of the accused persons.

Later, the police also received complaints from investors from Kenya, Nigeria and other countries. It is alleged that Mr. Mittal’s company offered money for “liking” web links.