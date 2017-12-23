ED attaches assets of city businessman

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday attached a plot worth ₹1.17 crore in connection with its probe against Delhi-based businessman Gagan Dhawan in a ₹5,000-crore money laundering case involving a Gujarat-based pharma company.

The agency said it has issued a provisional order, under the Sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), attaching 336 sq m of a plot located in DLF city phase-III in Gurugram.

The ED said it found the asset involved in money laundering and purchased out of the proceeds of crime of the alleged defraud of bank loans in this case.

“The facts of the case reveal that the said amount involved in money laundering was layered through various inter-bank transfers and thereafter, integrated and then utilised by the aforecited person (Dhawan) to acquire the said immovable property and rights therein attempting to show the same as untainted property which is likely to be concealed, transferred or dealt with in a manner which may frustrate the proceedings under the Act (PMLA),” it said.

Links with politicians

The agency had arrested Dhawan on November 1 on these charges and he is also under the scanner of the ED for his alleged links with some top politicians. The ED had alleged that Dhawan had facilitated the directors of Gujarat-based pharma firm Sterling Biotech Ltd (SBL) in the purchase of several properties and helped in misuse and diversion of the credit facilities of several bank totalling ₹5,000 crore.

“₹1.5 crore was received by the accused from the SBL group. Prior to that, the amount of bank loans was rotated in various group companies of SBL group,” the ED had claimed.