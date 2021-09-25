ED arrests two in bank fraud case

They allegedly facilitated bogus transactions

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested two persons for allegedly facilitating bogus transactions, in connection with the ₹3,269.42 crore bank fraud case against Shakti Bhog Foods Limited and others. The accused have been identified as Ashok Kumar Goel and Devki Nandan Garg, from Delhi. They used to provide accommodation entries.

Their arrests followed searches on 13 premises in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

The ED probe is based on an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation against Shakti Bhog Foods and others.

They allegedly procured fake sale-purchase invoices from the dummy entities under the control of Ashok Kumar Goel and Devki Nandan Garg, without entering into any genuine business transactions. The loans were diverted and siphoned off.