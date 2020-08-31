ED arrests Tahir Hussain for money laundering

NEW DELHI

31 August 2020 23:43 IST

It is part of probe into funding of anti-CAA protests, riots

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in connection with a money laundering probe into alleged funding of anti-CAA protests and riots in north-east Delhi in February this year.

The agency has secured Hussain’s six-day custody from a Karkardooma court for recording his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The case is based on multiple FIRs registered by the Delhi police under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

“Investigations conducted under the PMLA have revealed that companies owned/controlled by Mr. Hussain and his relatives transferred huge amounts of money to dubious entities/entry operators that was returned by them in cash. The cash received by Mr. Hussain through entry operators was used to fuel the anti-CAA protests and Delhi riots,” an ED statement said on Monday.

According to the agency, Mr. Hussain and his companies laundered money in the past as well. The ED had earlier conducted searches on the residential and business premises of the accused, his relatives and associates in Delhi, Noida and Greater Noida on June 23.

“These search operations had led to the recovery of incriminating documents and evidence, including fake invoices, which were used for the fraudulent transfer of money,” said the statement.

In the past few days, ED officials interrogated Mr. Hussain in Tihar Jail.