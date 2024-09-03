ADVERTISEMENT

ED arrests Amanatullah Khan in Waqf Board case, gets his 4-day custody

Published - September 03, 2024 12:46 am IST - New Delhi

14 summonses issued to Okhla MLA, but he appeared before agency only once, that too on SC’s instance, ED counsel tells court while seeking his custody for 10 days; their goal is to dismantle our party, AAP leader says in a video before his arrest

The Hindu Bureau

Senior AAP leader and Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan interacting with the media following his arrest on Monday. | Photo Credit: ANI

A court here on Monday remanded Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan in Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody for four days. The agency arrested him from his Okhla residence earlier in the day in a money laundering case related to irregularities in the appointments at the Delhi Waqf Board during his tenure as its chairperson.

Mr. Khan was produced before the court of Special Judge Rakesh Syal. The agency said the legislator needed to be confronted with other accused and evidence in the case. “Four-day ED custody... to be produced on September 6,” the court said.

Special Public Prosecutor Manish Jain, appearing for ED, said a total of 14 summonses were issued to Mr. Khan and that he had appeared before the agency only once, that too on the directions of the Supreme Court.

He also said that the Okhla MLA’s anticipatory bail had been dismissed by a trial court as well as by the Delhi High Court. Mr. Jain also said that Mr. Khan tried to destroy evidence while being arrested.

“Questions were put to Khan during the search, but he remained evasive and hence was arrested,” the ED counsel told the court.

Soon after a team of ED officers reached his residence in the morning, Mr. Khan put out a video on X, saying, “At 7 in the morning, ED officers came to my house with a warrant. My mother-in-law, who has cancer, had surgery just four days ago and is currently staying at my residence.”

‘Being harassed’

He added, “I had informed them (ED) about this in writing. I have responded to every notice they sent me, yet they are here under the guise of a warrant just to arrest me and disrupt our work. For the past two years, they have been continuously harassing me by filing false cases… Their goal is to break us and dismantle our party.”

In April, the Central agency had summoned the AAP MLA to get his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. He had then told the media that all the allegations against him were baseless.

The ED’s money laundering probe against the AAP leader is based on a case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in November 2016, in which it had alleged that Mr. Khan appointed Mahboob Alam as the CEO of the Delhi Waqf Board “in a corrupt and illegal way”.

The CBI had also alleged that Mr. Khan later appointed his relatives and other known people to various contractual or daily wage posts in the board without following the due process of law.

