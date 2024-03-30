ADVERTISEMENT

ED arrests 3 members of banned PFI in money-laundering case

March 30, 2024 02:50 pm | Updated 02:50 pm IST - New Delhi

The agency has accused the three men of "imparting" weapons training to the PFI cadre and receiving substantial funds from the proscribed organisation for the same

PTI

Three alleged members of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) have been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on money-laundering charges, official sources said on Saturday.

Abdul Khader Puttur, Anshad Baddrudin and Firoz K were working as physical trainers for the PFI, the sources said, adding that they were arrested under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The arrested accused were produced before a special court in New Delhi on Saturday.

The agency has accused the three men of "imparting" weapons training to the PFI cadre and receiving substantial funds from the proscribed organisation for the same.

The PFI was banned under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) by the Centre in September 2022 over its alleged links with terror activities.

The PFI was formed in 2006 in Kerala. It had its headquarters in Delhi.

