Economics dept. teachers express concern over DU open book exams

22 May 2020 00:01 IST

Students may not have regular access to Internet, they say

About 170 teachers of the economics department from across Delhi University wrote to the head of that department raising issue with the university’s decision to conduct open book examinations, on Wednesday.

“Based on strong student feedback and our own experience of the unsatisfactory and limited scope and coverage of online classes, we feel that there are very serious hindrances to time-bound online open book examinations in the pattern suggested by the university,” the teachers wrote.

Among issues they highlighted, they said that many students may not have regular access to Internet, adding that the issue may be worse for those staying in containment zones who wouldn’t be able to access internet outside their homes, apart from facing issues with scanning and uploading answer sheets.

It raised concerns about the ability of students who even have smartphones to be able to read question papers or upload high quality answer sheets.