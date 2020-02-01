Economic Survey 2019-20 on guns versus restaurants

The Economic Survey’s comparison of procedures required to get police permission to open a restaurant or obtain a gun in Delhi led to an unusual question at Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian’s press interaction.

“You had said 45 documents are needed to open a restaurant and just 19 documents to get a gun in Delhi. Is it a fallout that less restaurants are visible in Delhi and guns are more visible,” asked a journalist.

The question came a day after a lone gunman fired a handgun at a crowd protesting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Delhi. A student of Jamia Millia Islamia was shot and injured.

After some uneasy laughter, the CEA said the focus of the Survey was only on the procedures related to the ease of doing business, but many factors affected the success of any business.