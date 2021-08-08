Eco-warriors upbeat after SC order to raze encroachments on forest land

GURUGRAM

08 August 2021 05:43 IST

Faridabad finds 500 acres of land under PLPA encroached upon, Gurugram to survey 6,800 acres

The announcements by Faridabad and Gurugram administrations to identify and demolish illegal structures notified under the Punjab Land Preservation Act, 1900, have renewed hope among environmentalists, citizen groups, concerned individuals and NGOs who have been fighting for the survival of the Aravalis and the protection of wildlife and forests in South Haryana.

The announcements came in the wake of the Supreme Court observation on July 23 in a matter pertaining to Khori Basti demolition that “the direction to remove all unauthorised structures standing on the forest land applies to ‘all’ unauthorised structures without any exception”.

Soon after the apex court’s order, Faridabad Deputy Commissioner Yashpal Yadav said notices would be served to the owners of the illegal structures and demolition carried out in case they don’t adhere to the directions within four days.

Advertising

Advertising

Taking the cue, the Gurugram administration also said a survey would be conducted to identify encroachments on the land notified under the PLPA, 1900 in the district, before the notices are put out and demolition carried out.

Of the 5,430-acre land in Faridabad district notified under the Act, around 500 acre is encroached upon with 130-odd structures. Raj Kumar, Divisional Forest Officer, Faridabad, said that notices were served to the owners of around 120-odd illegal structures with a seven-day deadline — finishing next week — to clear the encroachments.

“Though violations of the PLPA are widespread, most of the unauthorised construction is in four-five villages, including Badkhal, Akhneer Mewla Maharajpur and Anangpur,” said Mr. Kumar.

Banquet owners move SC

However, some banquet hall owners have moved the Supreme Court saying that they had stay orders from the apex court. “Hearing the pleas of these banquet owners, the SC has directed the Haryana government to file its submission on the matter on August 20 and directed to continue the protection granted to these banquet owners till then,” said Anil Grover, Senior Additional Advocate General, Haryana, told The Hindu.

Chief Conservator of Forests, Gurugram, Vasvi Tyagi, said the paperwork was being done to carry out a drone survey in 6,800 acres of land notified under the PLPA in the district to identify the extent of violation before the demolitions.

Aravalli Bachao, a citizens’ group fighting for the protection of the oldest mountain range, has sent emails to the Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal, his Deputy Dushyant Chautala, District Commissioners of Gurugram and Faridabad, Chief Secretary of Haryana, Conservator of Forest and other officials concerned on June 16, 2021, and again on July 27, 2021, demanding them to respect and implement the earlier order of the National Green Tribunal and the July 23, 2021 Supreme Court order directing that all illegal construction on forest land be demolished.

Documentary film-maker Neelam Ahluwalia, an Aravalli Bachao member, said the sword of the regressive PLPA Amendment Bill passed by the Haryana government in February 2019 seeking to legalise all illegal constructions on protected forest areas was still hung on the future of the mountain range and Aravali Bachao had been demanding the government to withdraw this.

“In the emails, we had attached geo-tagged images of some of the illegal encroachments in Gurugram and Faridabad Aravalis that our group has documented and have been highlighting on Twitter since January 2020. Our demand is that after the demolition, the forest department must plant native Aravali trees, shrubs and grasses in these areas to reclaim the forest,” added Ms. Ahluwalia.

Gaurav Sarup, another Aravalli Bachao team member, said despite NGT orders, hardly a fraction of total illegal structures have been knocked down in the Raisina Hills area. He claimed that the property dealers, who they spoke to in Raisina, in June, said that the sale of farmhouses was still going on and they were confident that the administration would not raze all the structures.

‘Intentions of authorities’

Lt. Col (retd.) Sarvadaman Oberoi, an environmentalist, said inaction on the NGT order even after three years betrayed the “real” intentions of the authorities. “Though the NGT had ordered the setting up of a committee within two weeks of its October 2018 order and the compliance report in three months, the Haryana government took ten months. In March 2020, the NGT again pulled up the government for inaction and allowed three more months.

The state got into action in doing a survey and issuing notices threatening demolition in May and June 2020 but little happened thereafter,” said Col. (retd) Mr. Oberoi.

He alleged that the few demolitions carried out on the Aravali/forest land were mere “eye-wash” and the structures were just partially damaged. He added that a lot of new illegal constructions had been carried out in the areas taking advantage of the lockdown.

Chetan Agarwal, a forest analyst, suggested that the NGT-appointed district committee chaired by the deputy commissioner should carry out the survey of the entire Aravalis in Gurugram measuring around 11,000 hectares and not just the hills notified under the PLPA.

“The total Aravali forested land is 11,375 hectares, but only around 6,800-hectare is notified under the PLPA and the rest comes under the purview of the Aravali notification and its status as “forest” is yet to be decided. In fact, the violation in forest land under the Aravali notification is more rampant,” said Mr. Agarwal.