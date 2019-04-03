‘Eco-smart stations to come up in 3 months’

The Centre has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that the action plan for 37 railway stations, which are to be developed as ‘eco-smart stations’, will be implemented within three months.

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel was informed that the railway administration has identified nodal officers who will ensure implementation of the action plan.

‘Polluter pays’

“They will also act as regulators for environment norms and will have the authority to lay down and collect compensation on ‘polluter pays’ principle. They will be authorised to issue receipts for the compensation recovered. This mechanism will be put on the website,” the Railways told the green tribunal.

Directing authorities to set up de-centralised municipal solid waste plants, the Bench said: “The executive director, Environment and Health Management (ENHM), Railway Headquarters, may compile the progress of execution of action plans periodically and also lay down adverse consequences for the nodal officers or others who fail to execute the action plans within the targeted timeline by way of entry into their annual reports.”

The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea moved by lawyers Saloni Singh and Arush Pathania who sought directions to check pollution on railway properties.

The bench added: “If the CPCB finds that the action plan has been duly implemented and selected railway stations are meeting the parameters of ISO 14001, such stations may be certified as eco-smart stations.”