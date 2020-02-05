Delhi

ECI appoints new DCP for South East district

After removing the Deputy Commissioner of Police of South East Delhi on Sunday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday appointed 2010 batch IPS officer Rajendra Prasad Meena to the post.

Mr. Meena, who had been posted as additional DCP of North East district, was told to take charge of the new role immediately, according to an ECI letter to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls on Saturday, the ECI had reviewed the law and order situation in the city in the wake of two firing incidents at protest sites in south-east Delhi.

Since December, when Parliament passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, anti-CAA protests have been staged outside Jamia Millia Islamia and Shaheen Bagh. Two firing incidents at the two protest sites last week preceded the ECI's move to remove DCP Chinmoy Biswal.

