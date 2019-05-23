EC trying to create riots, says AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday said the Election Commission’s decision to count VVPAT slips after counting the EVMs would create riots in the country.

Addressing a press conference at the AAP headquarters, AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “What election is doing is a conspiracy to create riots. What election is doing is a threat to the peace of the country. What election is doing, because of it the condition in the country could get worse. Election Commission is knowingly doing it under pressure from the Central government to create such a condition in the country.”

Mr. Bharadwaj said, according to EC, EVMs would be counted first to decide who wins the election. Though not formally announced, it would be broadcasted on TV and news websites and after that VVPATs would be counted in selected polling booths. He said that if counting of VVPAT slips does not tally with the result, then it would create problems as the candidate who has won, would create issues. The AAP leader said that EC is doing this to create problems in the country.

Mr. Bharadwaj said that VVPATs should be counted first and then the EVMs should be counted.

Earlier, the AAP had alleged that the Election Commission and media were helping the BJP win the election by changing the EVMs.