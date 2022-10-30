EC to host two-day International Conference on ‘Role, Framework & Capacity of Election Management Bodies starting today

As the lead for the Cohort on Election Integrity, the EC stated it had taken a collaborative approach and invited Greece, Mauritius and the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES) to be co-leads. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Election Commission (EC) will host a two-day international conference on the ‘Role, Framework & Capacity of Election Management Bodies (EMBs)’ in the capital starting Monday.

The EC leads the Cohort on Election Integrity, established following the ‘Summit for Democracy’ held in December last year; the two-day conference to be held on Monday and Tuesday will be inaugurated by Chief Election Commissioner of India Rajiv Kumar and its concluding session will be chaired by Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey.

As the lead for the Cohort on Election Integrity, the EC stated it had taken a collaborative approach and invited Greece, Mauritius and the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES) to be co-leads.

The EC has also invited the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA), apart from EMBs and governmental counterparts dealing with the conduct of elections worldwide, for the event.

As part of the ‘Summit for Democracy’ Year of Action, India, through the EC, is leading the Cohort on Election Integrity aimed at sharing its knowledge, technical expertise and experiences with other democracies round the world.

According to the Commission, nearly 50 participants from 11 EMBs from nations including Armenia, Mauritius, Nepal, Cabo Verde, Australia, Chile, Federal States of Micronesia, Greece, Philippines, São Tomé & Príncipe, and the U.S. were expected to join apart from many others being represented by their Missions in New Delhi.

The first two sessions on Day 1 will have discussions on the current and future challenges for EMBs with respect to their role and framework to ensure ‘election integrity’ while the session on the following day will focus on the ‘Capacity of EMBs’.