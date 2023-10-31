EC tells HC it can not regulate political alliances

October 31, 2023 03:10 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - New Delhi

The Election Commission (EC) has told the Delhi High Court that it does not have any legal authority to regulate “political alliances”, while responding to a petition challenging the use of the acronym INDIA by a coalition of 26 political parties.

The poll panel said it has the power to conduct elections and register entities as a political party, but “political alliances” are not recognised as “regulated entities” under the Representation of the People Act, 1951, or the Indian Constitution.

“The Answering Respondent (EC) has been vested with the authority to register association of bodies or individuals of a political party in terms of Section 29A of Representation of People Act, 1951 (RP Act). Notably, political alliances are not recognised as regulated entities under the RP Act or the Constitution,” the poll panel said in its affidavit.

The EC’s response came on a petition by Girish Bharadwaj, who had approached the High Court earlier this year, against the use of INDIA acronym. “That by creating this confusion the respondent political parties want to take undue advantage in the name of our country,” the plea has said.

Mr. Bharadwaj has sought a stay over the use of acronym INDIA (Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance) by the political parties and to also prohibit the use of the national flag with the acronym I.N.D.I.A. by the political alliance.

All the 26 political parties that are part of INDIA bloc have been made respondents in the plea.

